FY2020 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Investment analysts at G.Research raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.95. G.Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.35%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average of $61.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,876,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Henry Schein by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,766,000 after buying an additional 628,306 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Henry Schein by 3,344.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 429,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after buying an additional 417,250 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,437,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,916,000 after purchasing an additional 350,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 519.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 278,860 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

