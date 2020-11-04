FY2020 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Lifted by Analyst

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Stock analysts at G.Research raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.95. G.Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

HSIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. Henry Schein has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.03.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

