FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hercules Capital, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 34.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.25 to $12.75 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.03.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.47. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 25.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 94,427 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Hercules Capital by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 204.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 459,234 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after buying an additional 155,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 494,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 90.78%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

