FY2020 EPS Estimates for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Lifted by DA Davidson

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

HBCP stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $241.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Forte Trappey purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $49,001.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,001. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

