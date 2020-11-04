FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Lifted by Analyst

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hubbell in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hubbell’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBB. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $153.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.11. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $85.62 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $3,677,630.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,507,866.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $490,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,341.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,787 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.