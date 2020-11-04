FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Lifted by G.Research

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Equities researchers at G.Research upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hubbell in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will earn $7.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.20. G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $153.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.11. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth $231,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,174,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,299,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $490,008.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,341.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $3,589,149.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,564,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,787 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 44.83%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

