FY2020 EPS Estimates for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.08. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $47.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.55. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,569.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.39.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,879.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at $473,983,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 100.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

