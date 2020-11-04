FY2020 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Increased by Oppenheimer

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.42. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $96.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average of $96.61. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $106.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 465.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 15,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.3% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $250,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,946 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $298,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,688,097 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

