FY2020 EPS Estimates for Invesco Ltd. Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Invesco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IVZ. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Invesco stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Invesco has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 9,500 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth $127,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $282,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 7.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $152,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

