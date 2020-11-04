FY2020 EPS Estimates for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Increased by Analyst

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KBR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.65.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KBR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.59.

KBR opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. KBR has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.86 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 7,306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of KBR by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $58,635.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $63,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

