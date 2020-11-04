FY2020 EPS Estimates for LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Increased by Analyst

LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for LEG Immobilien in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Rothaeusler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LEGIF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

LEG Immobilien stock opened at $142.68 on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $149.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.40.

LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

