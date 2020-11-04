FY2020 EPS Estimates for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Lifted by Truist Securiti

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for LKQ in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $34.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. LKQ has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in LKQ by 27.6% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 76,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 43,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in LKQ by 5.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 38,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

