FY2020 EPS Estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for M.D.C. in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $5.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.02. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

M.D.C. stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.59 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $8,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 26,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $1,198,114.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,483.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 479,053 shares of company stock valued at $21,287,349. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

