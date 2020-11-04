FY2020 EPS Estimates for Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Lowered by Analyst

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marine Products in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marine Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 22.13%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Marine Products stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $584.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.22. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.55%.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

