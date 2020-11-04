FY2020 EPS Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Raised by Analyst

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.47.

NYSE MMC opened at $106.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,557,000 after buying an additional 760,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,244,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,715,000 after buying an additional 152,053 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,099,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,470,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 370.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,873,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,132,000 after buying an additional 1,474,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

