FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $6.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%.

MA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.18.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $295.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.25. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,771 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,768. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

