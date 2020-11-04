FY2020 EPS Estimates for MicroStrategy Incorporated Raised by BWS Financial (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) – Research analysts at BWS Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of MicroStrategy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.06. BWS Financial also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

MSTR stock opened at $171.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.65. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.08 and a 200-day moving average of $135.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.