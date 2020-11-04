FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mondelez International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $2.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 237,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5,332.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after buying an additional 355,235 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.