FY2020 EPS Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $44.93 on Monday. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NuVasive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

