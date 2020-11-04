FY2020 EPS Estimates for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Boosted by William Blair

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Penumbra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

PEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.38.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $249.69 on Monday. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $277.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,982,000 after buying an additional 178,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,390,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,938,000 after buying an additional 132,709 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,649,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,935,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total transaction of $149,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total transaction of $1,857,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,022 shares of company stock worth $8,089,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

