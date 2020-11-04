FY2020 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $6.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.09.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $89.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International are set to split on Tuesday, November 24th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 29th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

