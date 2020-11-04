FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Blackstone Group Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $2.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.07. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BX. TheStreet raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.73. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 1.29.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,533,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,990 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,803,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,789,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.