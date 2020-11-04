FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Lifted by Piper Sandler

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $5.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.85.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.