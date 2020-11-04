FY2020 EPS Estimates for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Lifted by Analyst

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trustmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

TRMK has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Trustmark by 193.8% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Trustmark by 137.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

