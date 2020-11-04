FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) Issued By Beacon Securities (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) (TSE:GXE) – Beacon Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04).

Several other research firms have also commented on GXE. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) from C$0.25 to C$0.35 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) stock opened at C$0.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. Gear Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19.

Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) (TSE:GXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.19 million during the quarter.

About Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

