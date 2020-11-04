FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) Issued By Cormark (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 30th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.32.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SSL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a report on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.88.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) stock opened at C$10.06 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.64 and a 1 year high of C$14.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.56. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a current ratio of 16.99.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

