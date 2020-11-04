FY2021 Earnings Estimate for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.10) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.06). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TGTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of TGTX opened at $26.90 on Monday. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.24.

In other TG Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,093,182.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,653,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,461,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,494,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after purchasing an additional 89,348 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,090,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,547,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after buying an additional 587,098 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and multiple sclerosis (MS). The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.