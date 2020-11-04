FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tapestry in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the luxury accessories retailer will earn $2.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.95.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 12,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,085 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.2% during the second quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tapestry by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 224,464 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

