G.Research Weighs in on General Electric’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – G.Research dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for General Electric in a report released on Tuesday, November 3rd. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. G.Research also issued estimates for General Electric’s FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

NYSE:GE opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 377.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

