Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $38.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

