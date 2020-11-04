General Electric to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Electric in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.05 per share for the year. William Blair also issued estimates for General Electric’s FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

GE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Shares of GE stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

