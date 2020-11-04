Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited Plans Dividend of $0.17 (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (LON:GSS) declared a dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share on Friday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:GSS opened at GBX 798 ($10.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81. Genesis Emerging Markets Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 540 ($7.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 820 ($10.71). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 775.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 726.36.

About Genesis Emerging Markets Fund

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

