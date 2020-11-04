Genesis Energy (GEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Genesis Energy to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($2.71). The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.49 million. Genesis Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Genesis Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

GEL opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $501.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.54. Genesis Energy has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.