GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). William Blair also issued estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.75%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GNMK. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. GenMark Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $946.00 million, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 2.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,738,000 after buying an additional 1,334,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,759,000 after buying an additional 843,993 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $19,394,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $18,835,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 991,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,585,000 after buying an additional 98,407 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 69,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,046,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 268,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 5,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $74,284.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,504.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,174. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

