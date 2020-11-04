Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Trading 14.9% Higher

Shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) traded up 14.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39. 798,919 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 568,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Genocea Biosciences from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Genocea Biosciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genocea Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Equities research analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 63.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

