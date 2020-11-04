Gilead Sciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $7.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.51. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $58.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of -245.11, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

