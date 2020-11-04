Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Gladstone Commercial also reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 7.34. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $563.19 million, a PE ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through June 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 186 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

