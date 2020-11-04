Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Receives $20.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOD. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 17.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 74,814 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 97,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $16.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $563.19 million, a PE ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through June 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 186 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

