Glaukos (GKOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.17. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Glaukos to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.