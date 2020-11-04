Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Globus Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $54.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Globus Medical by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,301,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128,580 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Globus Medical by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,203,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,598,000 after purchasing an additional 641,351 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Globus Medical by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 896,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,771,000 after purchasing an additional 255,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 805,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 114,287 shares during the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas bought 615 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $33,136.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,029.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

