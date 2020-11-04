Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Goodrich Petroleum to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.72 million.

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

