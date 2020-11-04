Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Goodrich Petroleum to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.72 million.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Goodrich Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goodrich Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

