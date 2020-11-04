Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grand City Properties from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRNNF opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

