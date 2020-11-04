Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys 2,200 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 737.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 31,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.34. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $32.41 and a twelve month high of $84.16.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.