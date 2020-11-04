Graybug Vision, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GRAY) Quiet Period To Expire on November 4th

Graybug Vision’s (NASDAQ:GRAY) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 4th. Graybug Vision had issued 5,625,000 shares in its IPO on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Graybug Vision’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRAY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Shares of GRAY opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

In other Graybug Vision news, Director Christy L. Shaffer acquired 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.