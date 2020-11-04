Great Ajax (AJX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, analysts expect Great Ajax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AJX opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96.

AJX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Great Ajax from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

