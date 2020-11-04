Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GSBC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $42.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $64.48.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 111.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 75.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

