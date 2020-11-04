Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GRBK has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 18,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7.0% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 441,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 10.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 299,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.