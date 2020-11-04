GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE AVAL opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $8.92.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0259 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the third quarter worth $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the second quarter worth $45,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the second quarter worth $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 42.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

