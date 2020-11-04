Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.87

Shares of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRELY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.87 and last traded at $40.87, with a volume of 296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Haier Electronics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29.

Haier Electronics Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRELY)

Haier Electronics Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of washing machines and water heaters under the Haier, Casarte, and Leader brands in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Washing Machine Business, Water Heater and Water Purifier Business, and Channel Services Business.

